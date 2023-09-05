Chicago First Alert Weather: Chance of thunder tonight

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain on the way

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain on the way

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain on the way

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a hot and humid day, a cold front is on the way to Chicago.

CBS

CBS

It may spark a storm overnight, lingering very early in the morning, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

CBS

CBS

Then, the area could have another shower or storm return tomorrow afternoon as the front crosses the region.

CBS

A cooler trend will come behind the front to close the week and temperatures stay below average for a while.

CBS

TONIGHT: STORM CHANCE. LOW 73. BREEZY.

WEDNESDAY: A 30% CHANCE FOR SHOWERS OR THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 87.

THURSDAY: CLOUDS LINGER. COOLER. HIGH 71.

CBS