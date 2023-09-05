Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Chance of thunder tonight

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain on the way
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain on the way 01:59

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a hot and humid day, a cold front is on the way to Chicago.

It may spark a storm overnight, lingering very early in the morning, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

Then, the area could have another shower or storm return tomorrow afternoon as the front crosses the region.

A cooler trend will come behind the front to close the week and temperatures stay below average for a while.

TONIGHT: STORM CHANCE. LOW 73. BREEZY.

WEDNESDAY: A 30% CHANCE FOR SHOWERS OR THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 87.

THURSDAY: CLOUDS LINGER. COOLER. HIGH 71.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on September 5, 2023 / 1:23 PM

