Chicago First Alert Weather: Chance of thunder tonight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a hot and humid day, a cold front is on the way to Chicago.
It may spark a storm overnight, lingering very early in the morning, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.
Then, the area could have another shower or storm return tomorrow afternoon as the front crosses the region.
A cooler trend will come behind the front to close the week and temperatures stay below average for a while.
TONIGHT: STORM CHANCE. LOW 73. BREEZY.
WEDNESDAY: A 30% CHANCE FOR SHOWERS OR THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 87.
THURSDAY: CLOUDS LINGER. COOLER. HIGH 71.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.