Chicago First Alert Weather: Chance of rain, storms late Saturday

First Alert Weather: Warm start to weekend, then showers and cooldown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Partly cloudy tonight with low 60s in Chicago, but mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Highs will be back in the low 80s on Saturday, with 70s near the lake, but a cold front will move into the area Saturday night. The front will increase rain and storm chances Saturday, mainly after 9pm. A few storms could be strong Saturday evening, producing gusty winds and small hail.

Showers likely for Sunday with a gusty west wind and cooling temperatures. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 60s in the morning, then fall to the 40s and 50s in the afternoon.

Monday will start out with temperatures in the mid 30s and a chance for wet snow and rain. Highs will be in the low 40s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 62°

SATURDY: Partly cloudy with a chance for isolated showers in the afternoon, then scattered storms in the evening. High 82°

SUNDAY: Showers likely, windy and cooler. High 60°

