Champaign man charged with murder of 47-year-old woman in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with the deadly stabbing of a woman in Lawndale last year.

Granville Tyler, 62, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of concealing a homicidal death.

Police said he was identified as the suspect who stabbed a 47-year-old woman to death inside a residence, in the 1500 block of South Millard Avenue. The victim was later found inside the residence on May 2, 2021.

Members of the Chicago Police Department and U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Tyler on Tuesday in the 2300 block of West Springfield in Champaign, Illinois. He was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

He is due to appear in bond court Thursday.

No additional information was immediately available.