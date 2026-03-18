CHA board votes for new CEO, does not pick Mayor Johnson's choice

The Chicago Housing Authority board has voted for a new chief executive officer, and it's not former Ald. Walter Burnett Jr. (27th), whom Mayor Brandon Johnson named as his pick for the job nearly a year ago.

The board picked Keith Pettigrew, who is coming to Chicago from the District of Columbia Housing Authority in Washington, D.C.

Pettigrew had been head of the housing authority in D.C. since November 2023. Before that, going back to 2017, he was president of the Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority in Alexandria, Virginia, right outside D.C.

Pettigrew also served as deputy general manager of operations for the Housing Authority of New Orleans, and held various roles in the District of Columbia government.

"Keith Pettigrew is a dynamic, results-oriented leader with a proven track record of tackling tough challenges at large housing authorities," CHA operating chairman Matthew Brewer said in a news release. "His commitment to putting residents first, combined with his technical know-how, will make him a powerful champion for families across Chicago. Keith understands both the challenges and the opportunities facing CHA and he is the right leader for the agency at this moment."

Pettigrew was one of the finalists picked by the CHA search committee, but Mayor Johnson endorsed Burnett, his ally, instead.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development questioned Burnett's eligibility, considering that he owns properties that rent to people with housing vouchers.

The CHA has been without a CEO since late 2024.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the Mayor's office, which has yet to respond. But in a statement to Block Club Chicago the Mayor's office said it is reviewing the resolution the CHA board passed to appoint Pettigrew, and added that there were "a number of irregularities in the lead up to the vote which require further evaluation."