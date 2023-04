CHICAGO (CBS) --Chicago firefighters handed out smoke detectors Monday morning on the city's northwest side and spoke to residents about the importance of fire safety.

It comes following a fire on Sunday where a 78-year-old woman died inside a home on North Odell. Two other people who were there at the time made it out safely.

Pub Ed was joined by Batt 8, E 86, & T 57 to hand out smoke detectors and safety info following the unfortunate fatal fire that occurred on the 3800 block of N. Odell yesterday morning. Please check your smoke detector today. pic.twitter.com/Kcp7NUMo4G — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 24, 2023