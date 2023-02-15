Watch CBS News
CFD responds to blaze at vacant Englewood house

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CFD battle fire in vacant Englewood house
CFD battle fire in vacant Englewood house 00:17

CHICAGO (CBS) – Fire crews were on the scene after a fire broke out in Englewood Wednesday morning.

Flames were seen making their way through the front of the one-and-a-half-story house, in the 7400 block of South Green Street.

Firefighters attacked the blaze from the ground and on the roof.

Fire officials confirmed that it was a vacant building.

No injuries and no transports have been reported.  

The fire has since been extinguished. 

First published on February 15, 2023 / 8:43 AM

