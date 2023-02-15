CFD responds to blaze at vacant Englewood house
CHICAGO (CBS) – Fire crews were on the scene after a fire broke out in Englewood Wednesday morning.
Flames were seen making their way through the front of the one-and-a-half-story house, in the 7400 block of South Green Street.
Firefighters attacked the blaze from the ground and on the roof.
Fire officials confirmed that it was a vacant building.
No injuries and no transports have been reported.
The fire has since been extinguished.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.