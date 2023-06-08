Watch CBS News
CFD hosts live water rescue demonstration on Lake Michigan

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Fire Department trained for an emergency on Lake Michigan.

Just after 10:00 Thursday morning, CFD hosted a live water rescue demonstration, complete with a helicopter dropping down low, allowing a rescuer to enter the lake.

Later, a mannequin was brought out of the water onto a waiting stretcher near North Avenue Beach.

The CFD also wants to get out a few safety tips: Never swim alone, never leave children unattended, and for boaters, make sure everyone has a life jacket.

