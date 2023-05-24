Watch CBS News
CFD puts out Austin fire, saves Oreo the cat for the second time in two years

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cat in Chicago's Austin neighborhood is quickly going through his nine lives, after being saved not once, but twice by Chicago firefighters.

CFD crews quickly put out the flames Wednesday morning at an apartment building fire on Central near Washington.

Everyone escaped safely, but firefighters went back in to search for one family's missing cat. his owner joyfully ran to get her cat "Oreo" when crews brought him out after rescuing him.

But it wasn't the first time he's been through a fire in this building. He and his owner survived another a year or two ago.

"The fire was underneath her on the second floor and it went straight up. And the fire department was able to get them out," said Diana Nesbitt, whose daughter lives in the building. "So now here we are again, the same building.The fire is next door and her apartment, but they were able to find the cat and all life was spared."

Firefighters had to use an oxygen mask to revive the cat, but said he should be fine.

