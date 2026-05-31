Centennial Park Aquatic Center in Orland Park, Illinois, closed due to E. coli infections

The Centennial Park Aquatic Center in the southwest Chicago suburb of Orland Park has been closed to the public after two recent cases of E. coli infection.

Water sampling at the aquatic center has consistently shown nothing out of the ordinary, the Village of Orland Park said. However, there have been two confirmed E. coli infections, and they have been linked preliminarily to the aquatic center with its outdoor swimming pool facilities.

E. coli is found in the intestines of people and warm-blooded animals. Most strains are harmless, but those infected with the toxin-producing E. coli experience severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting, and most recover without treatment after five to seven days.

Elevated E. coli counts can be the result of heavy rainfall, contamination by swimmers, and wildlife waste entering the water, the Village of Orland Park said.

Anyone who recently swam at the Centennial Park Aquatic Center should watch for symptoms of E. coli contamination and contact a health care provider if sick.

The Orland Park Recreation and Park staff will sample the aquatic center pool water and will keep the center closed until it is cleared to reopen.