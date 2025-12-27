Celebration of life to honor Park Forest Police Detective Tim Jones

A community is coming together on Saturday morning to celebrate the life of Park Forest, Illinois, police Detective Tim Jones.

Jones died nearly a decade after being shot multiple times in the line of duty. Jones was not expected to survive but pulled through for almost a decade.

The celebration of life will take place at Tinley Park High School.

The memorial will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a celebration of life service at 2 p.m.

On Saturday, March 19, 2016, Jones was shot while investigating a break-in at a vacant home and a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Neola Street in the south Chicago suburb.

After learning a person was inside the building, police set up a perimeter around the home. As the suspect left, police say they tried to take him into custody, he took out a gun and started shooting at the officers.

Jones, 24, at the time, was shot once in the head and was rushed to the hospital. Police also returned fire and killed the shooter, identified as 21-year-old Thurman Reynolds.

The community rallied around Jones after the shooting, who survived his injury.