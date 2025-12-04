Park Forest, Illinois police Detective Tim Jones dies nearly 10 years after being shot in line of duty

A Park Forest, Illinois police detective has died, nearly a decade after being shot multiple times in the line of duty.

It was around 5:40 a.m. on morning of Saturday, March 19, 2016, when Officer Tim Jones was shot while investigating a break-in at a vacant home and a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Neola Street in the south Chicago suburb.

After learning a person was inside the building, police set up a perimeter around the home. As the suspect left, police say they tried to take him into custody, he took out a gun and started shooting at the officers.

Jones, 24, at the time, was shot once in the head and was rushed to the hospital. Police also returned fire and killed the shooter, identified as 21-year-old Thurman Reynolds.

The community rallied around Jones after the shooting. At the time of the shooting, Park Forest police were told Jones would not survive, but he did survive for nearly a decade.

Detective Tim Jones CBS

In May 2017, 14 months after the shooting, Jones left a rehab hospital where he was being treated. He was dressed in full uniform, to a standing ovation from colleagues, friends, and family.

Jones received an honorary promotion to detective in 2021.

"With the strength and determination that defined him, he fought back. Day after day, year after year, he pushed through challenges most of us can't imagine," Park Forest police said. "For nearly 10 years, Tim showed us what courage, resilience, and heart truly look like."

On Wednesday, Jones' battle came to an end, Park Forest police said.

"And while our hearts are broken, we remain incredibly proud of the fight he gave," Park Forest police said. "Tim will always be an inspiration and a reminder of the power of strength, faith, and the unwavering support of family and loved ones."

Jone was the son of Country Club Hills Police Chief William Jones.