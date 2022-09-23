CDPH hosting COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics at 2 city colleges Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health is hosting two COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics Saturday.

Here's what you need to know:

The clinics will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Daley College on South Pulaski and Wright College on North Narragansett

While supplies last - Anyone over the age of five can get a $50 visa gift card for getting either original vaccinations or boosters.

Walk-ins are welcome or you can register at www.chicago.gov.