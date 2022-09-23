Watch CBS News
Local News

CDPH hosting COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics at 2 city colleges Saturday

/ CBS Chicago

COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics happening Saturday at 2 city college locations
COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics happening Saturday at 2 city college locations 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health is hosting two COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics Saturday.

Here's what you need to know:

The clinics will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Daley College on South Pulaski and Wright College on North Narragansett

While supplies last - Anyone over the age of five can get a $50 visa gift card for getting either original vaccinations or boosters.

Walk-ins are welcome or you can register at www.chicago.gov.

First published on September 23, 2022 / 9:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.