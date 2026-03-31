Cook County Department of Public Health warns of possible measles exposure at O'Hare, 2 stores in Niles

The Cook County Department of Public Health issued a warning on Tuesday of a possible measles exposure at a Chicago airport and two suburban stores.

The locations include O'Hare Airport, Terminal 5, on March 24, between 10:45 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., and in Niles, Illinois, at the Fresh Farms at 8203 W. Golf Rd. around 9 p.m. and Marshalls at 8249 W. Golf Rd., around 9:30 p.m., both on March 26.

The department said that the individual also visited the Endeavor Health Immediate Care Center in Mt. Prospect on Friday, March 27. They said they are working with the location to notify all people who may have visited specific areas of the center.

What is measles?

According to the CCDPH, measles is a dangerous and potentially deadly, highly contagious respiratory disease that spreads easily through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

The disease can remain in the air for up to two hours. Chances are that if a person is infected, 90% of people close to the infected individual could also become infected, even with a brief exposure of 15 minutes.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Symptoms of the disease include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. The rash typically appears on the face and spreads to the trunk.

Complications from measles can lead to pneumonia, seizures, hearing loss, life-long brain damage, and even death. Symptoms of the disease can appear up to 21 days following the exposure, the CCDPH said.

How to prevent measles?

The best way to protect against the measles is through vaccination. Two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine are needed and can result in 97% protection.

Where can I get vaccinated against measles?

Anyone who is not sure if they are vaccinated or is looking to get vaccinated is asked to contact their health care provider.

The Cook County Department of Public Health offers vaccination clinics throughout Chicago. Walk-ins are accepted, but registration is highly encouraged at Getvaxchi.chicago.gov.