CBS News Chicago unveils new storefront studio

CBS News Chicago is back in our storefront studio. Check out our new digs.

CBS News Chicago is back in our storefront studio. Check out our new digs.

CBS News Chicago is back in our storefront studio. Check out our new digs.

CBS News Chicago is revolutionizing the way Chicagoans consume news and engage with its brand with the launch of a new modern-day streetside news studio.

Debuting on Monday, July 8, during the 4 p.m. newscast, the state-of-the-art studio will serve as an oasis of innovation and journalistic excellence, expanding the operational footprint of the CBS News Chicago Broadcast Center.

CBS News Chicago's President and General Manager, Jennifer Lyons, says, "We started with the idea of just building a new weather center, and then we ended up adding our main studio set to the plans. So, we have built a whole new set in Studio A. All the newscasts will be broadcast there. We're excited to have the storefront studio once again to interact with our viewers."

CBS News Chicago's streetside studio concept brings the news directly to the people, blending traditional journalism with cutting-edge technology to deliver real-time data and information visualization.

The 3,500-square-foot news studio provides a dynamic and interactive platform empowering CBS Chicago journalists to report on breaking news, local events, and important issues facing the community.

"Everything we do, now including the new storefront studio we have built, anchors our mission of serving greater Chicago," says Lyons. "We're also debuting our new brand, For The Love Of Chicago. This simple yet powerful statement capsulizes our existence and the origin of our why."

CBS News Chicago encompasses a range of digital platforms, including a website, social media and streaming channels, and a mobile app. These allow viewers to access news on the go, 24/7, wherever they are and stay informed about the latest developments in their community.

"We are thrilled to unveil our storefront studio as well as our new brand to the world," Lyons says. "With a defining election year for our country coupled with an ever-changing media landscape, we believe that the future of news must be interactive, engaging, and accessible. We are committed to delivering that experience to our viewers every day, championing community empowerment."