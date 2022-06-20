Watch CBS News
CBS 2's Irika Sargent hosts The Chicago Network's empowerment luncheon

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS 2's Irika Sargent hosts The Chicago Network's empowerment luncheon
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of Chicago's most powerful and influential  women all gathered in one room today.

CBS 2's Irika Sargent had the honor of emceeing today's women in the forefront luncheon downtown. It's the biggest annual event for the Chicago Network, an organization focused on empowering Chicago's professional women.

More than 1,500 business and civic leaders were joined for an inspiring afternoon. It included panelists Sheila Johnson, CEO of Salamnder Resort and Michele C. Meyer-Shipp, CEO of Dress for Success.

Also on hand, CBS 2 General Manager Jennifer Lyons and a table of our CBS 2 colleagues.

