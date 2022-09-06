Watch CBS News
Local News

CBS 2 Chicago to launch 9 a.m. newscast, starting on September 12

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

News at 9 a.m. coming to CBS 2
News at 9 a.m. coming to CBS 2 00:46

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 Chicago is expanding. 

cbs-news-9-am.jpg

We are excited to share that we are launching a newscast at 9 a.m., starting on Sept. 12. 

Join anchors Ryan Baker and Audrina Bigos and First Alert meteorologist Laura Bannon, as well as traffic reports from Kris Habermehl. 

On top of breaking news, we will spend the hour going more in-depth on important stories that matter to you and talk with people in the community who are making a difference. 

The first 30 minutes can be watched on air and on our live stream, CBS News Chicago. Then, from 9:30 to 10 a.m., you can watch exclusively on the stream.  

You can watch the stream on the CBS Chicago app, cbschicago.com or on any streaming service, including the free streaming platform on Pluto TV.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 10:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.