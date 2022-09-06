CBS 2 Chicago to launch 9 a.m. newscast, starting on September 12

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 Chicago is expanding.

We are excited to share that we are launching a newscast at 9 a.m., starting on Sept. 12.

Join anchors Ryan Baker and Audrina Bigos and First Alert meteorologist Laura Bannon, as well as traffic reports from Kris Habermehl.

On top of breaking news, we will spend the hour going more in-depth on important stories that matter to you and talk with people in the community who are making a difference.

The first 30 minutes can be watched on air and on our live stream, CBS News Chicago. Then, from 9:30 to 10 a.m., you can watch exclusively on the stream.

You can watch the stream on the CBS Chicago app, cbschicago.com or on any streaming service, including the free streaming platform on Pluto TV.