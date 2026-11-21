Cash registers stolen during burglaries reported minutes apart in South Loop
Cash registers were stolen during burglaries in Chicago's South Loop early Saturday morning.
Chicago police said around around 5:21 a.m., two men broke into a restaurant by breaking the window in the 1300 block of South Michigan Avenue.
Police said the men took a cash register with an unknown amount of money and left the scene in a silver SUV.
No injuries were reported.
A minute later, Chicago police said someone broke the glass door of a business in the 1200 block of South Michigan Avenue.
Police said the suspect took a cash register before leaving the scene.
Police have not confirmed if the burglaries are connected.
Area Three Detectives are investigating.