Cash registers were stolen during burglaries in Chicago's South Loop early Saturday morning.

Chicago police said around around 5:21 a.m., two men broke into a restaurant by breaking the window in the 1300 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Police said the men took a cash register with an unknown amount of money and left the scene in a silver SUV.

No injuries were reported.

A minute later, Chicago police said someone broke the glass door of a business in the 1200 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Police said the suspect took a cash register before leaving the scene.

Police have not confirmed if the burglaries are connected.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.