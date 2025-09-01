Carson Kelly delivers Cubs wild victory over Braves

Carson Kelly hit a tying two-run homer in the eighth inning and a game-ending single in the 10th, sending the Chicago Cubs to a wild 7-6 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

Ian Happ had three hits for Chicago, including his 19th homer. Dansby Swanson drove in two runs, and Matt Shaw had a run-scoring double.

Seiya Suzuki began the Cubs' 10th on second as the automatic runner. Suzuki advanced on Nico Hoerner's one-out grounder to second before Kelly hit a liner into the corner in left off John Brebbia (1-1).

Andrew Kittredge (4-3) worked a perfect 10th for the win.

The Cubs trailed 6-1 before Shaw doubled home Swanson in the fifth. Swanson hit a two-run double off Hunter Stratton in the sixth, and Kelly completed the comeback with his 14th homer on a 3-2 curveball from Pierce Johnson.

Michael Harris II drove in four runs for Atlanta on a pair of two-out hits. Drake Baldwin had two hits and scored twice.

Harris' two-run single off Colin Rea made it 3-0 in the third. He also hit a two-run double in Atlanta's three-run fifth after Taylor Rogers retired the first two batters of the frame.

Harris' single — driving in Ronald Acuña Jr. and Baldwin — landed in between Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and right fielder Kyle Tucker. Crow-Armstrong peeled off and Tucker came up empty on a diving attempt as the ball landed in right-center.

After a tough start to the season, Harris is batting .335 (59 for 176) with 11 homers and 33 RBIs in 43 games since the All-Star break.

Key moment

Kelly's hit set off a wild celebration for the crowd of 39,673 at Wrigley Field.

Key stat

The Cubs improved to 23-45 when their opponent scores first.

Up next

Joey Wentz (5-4, 4.92 ERA) starts for Atlanta on Tuesday night, and fellow left-hander Shota Imanaga (8-6, 3.08 ERA) pitches for Chicago.