Cars vandalized in Oak Park church parking lot
OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Oak Park were trying Monday night to find who vandalized cars in a church parking lot.
The vandalism happened late in the afternoon.
Car owners came out to find smashed windows and door handles ripped off at the Pilgrim Congregational Church of Oak Park, 460 Lake St.
As of Monday night, police did not have any suspects.
