Several cars stolen, damaged in Englewood area in recent weeks

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents in and around the Englewood neighborhood about several car thefts since last month.

In each of about eight incidents, the victims parked their car and discovered it missing or damaged the same or following day.

1200 Block of West 74th Street on December 09-10, 2022, between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 8:50 a.m.

1200 Block of West 73rd Place on December 8-10, 2022 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 11:16 a.m.

6900 Block of South Bishop Street on December 7, 2022 between the hours of 11:45 a.m. and 12:02 p.m.

1300 Block of West 71st Place on December 7, 2022 between the hours of 11:25 a.m. and 11:32 a.m.

1500 Block of West 73rd Place on December 05, 2022 between the hours of 3:34 a.m. and 3:38 a.m.

1300 Block of West 72nd Place on January 01, 2023 between the hours of 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

1300 Block of West 72nd Place on Jan 01, 2023 at 10:30 p.m.

1300 Block of West 72nd Place between the dates of January 2-3, 2023 between the hours of 10:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Police advised residents to be aware of the incidents and alert their neighbors, pay attention to any suspicious people loitering in the area, not to leave keys in their cars, or leave their cars unattended when its running.

Anyone with information about the incidents can contact the Bureau of Detectives, Area One, at 312-747-8382.