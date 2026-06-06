Large police presence outside restaurant in Carpentersville

There was a large police presence outside a restaurant in Carpentersville, Illinois, overnight.

Carpentersville police are asking residents to avoid the area near Route 25 and Kings Road.

Video from the scene shows police tape surrounding Ilusion Restaurant and Bar where there are bullet holes in the window and front door.

Sources say multiple people were injured in a shooting. CBS News Chicago reached out to Carpentersville police for information on the investigation.

Police said there is not active threat to the public.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.