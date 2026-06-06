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Large police presence outside restaurant in Carpentersville

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman,
Marissa Sulek
Marissa Sulek
Reporter
Marissa Sulek joined CBS News Chicago in January 2025. Before Chicago, Marissa was a general assignment reporter in Nashville at WSMV, where she was nominated for Mid-South Emmy Awards for her reporting on the deadly flooding in rural Waverly.
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Marissa Sulek

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There was a large police presence outside a restaurant in Carpentersville, Illinois, overnight. 

Carpentersville police are asking residents to avoid the area near Route 25 and Kings Road.

Video from the scene shows police tape surrounding Ilusion Restaurant and Bar where there are bullet holes in the window and front door. 

Sources say multiple people were injured in a shooting. CBS News Chicago reached out to Carpentersville police for information on the investigation. 

Police said there is not active threat to the public. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

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