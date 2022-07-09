Caroline Jones, Zac Brown Band to return to play at Wrigley Field on Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) - Caroline Jones is bringing her That Girl In The Band Tour to Chicago, alongside their Zac Brown Band on their Out In The Middle Tour. She's recently re-joined the band as a special guest.

"I'm so excited to come back to Wrigley Field, which is an iconic venue that I've had the privilege of playing once before, with Jimmy Buffett when I was opening for him," Jones said

"This year it's a little different because I get to play my own show as the after-party to the Wrigley Field show," Jones said.

Jones started touring with the Zac Brown Band last year. Before that, she was opening for them as a solo artist.

"These last few years I've been opening for Zac Brown Band…for Jimmy Buffett, the Eagles…Kenny Chesney, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw. I've gotten to open for so many of my heroes and superstars in this genre that I really look up to and emulate," Jones said.

She's coming up in a unique time for the music industry, with Tik-Tok heavily influencing the charts.

Jones recently went viral with her Top 30 Country track "Come In (But Don't Make Yourself Comfortable." The song and its line dance have received over 500 million views on the platform.

"The music industry as we knew it has been changing drastically over the past 15 years and now that growth is exponential because of social media and Tik-Tok," Jones said

"I think sometimes in this day and age, we as artists can get too focused on those quick spurts of popularity and forget that what really makes a career in this industry is quality and consistency of art and that that's ultimately like our real goal so I'm balancing those two things in this day and age is can be challenging but ultimately I think we're free or as artists and we've ever been," Jones said

Jones and the Zac Brown Band will be performing this Saturday at Wrigley field followed by Jones' solo after-show at Carol's Pub.