Family of man shot, killed by police in western Chicago suburb sees body cam video

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (CBS) -- After days of outrage, the family of a man shot and killed by police in west suburban Carol Stream have now seen body camera footage from that shooting.

Attorneys for the family of Isaac Goodlow III, 30, said he was unarmed when he was shot by two officers in his home early on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Isaac Goodlow III was shot and killed by Carol Stream police officers inside his home on Feb. 3, 2024. Photo supplied to CBS

Carol Stream police have said officers responded to a reported domestic violence incident at the Villagebrook Apartments at 260 E. St. Charles Road around 4:15 a.m. Saturday, when two officers shot Goodlow.

"Officers encountered a tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving situation, which resulted in officers discharging their weapons at the alleged domestic violence suspect," said Carol Stream Police Chief Brian Cluever.

Goodlow was shot multiple times, and was taken to Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not said exactly what type of threat prompted the officers to shoot Goodlow, but Stroth and Goodlow's family said the shooting was not justified.

The family said police told them Goodlow threw something at officers.

"They shot my son down like a dog. They shot him down like a dog; like he wasn't even a human being. Isaac was a good man. We was real close. We was real close. He wouldn't harm a fly. He wouldn't harm nobody," Goodlow's mother, Bonnie Pigram, said earlier in the week.

Goodlow's family's attorney said Goodlow had overcome significant health challenges in his life, including meningitis and bipolar disorder, and his family believes he was suffering a mental health crisis on Saturday.

CBS 2 has learned a female friend of Goodlow's made the 911 call that brought police to the apartment.

The two officers who shot Goodlow have been placed on paid leave while the shooting is under investigation.