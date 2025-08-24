Carol Stream man to remain in jail after setting home on fire, causing explosion

Man sets house on fire that caused explosion in Carol Stream

A judge ordered a man to remain in jail after he set his house on fire, which led to an explosion damaging neighboring homes in Carol Stream, Illinois, early Saturday morning.

Eric Neuman, 52, appeared in court Sunday morning, charged with two counts of aggravated arson, one count of arson, and one count of criminal damage to property.

Prosecutors said just before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Carol Stream police responded to a home on fire in the 700 block of Hemlock Lane. It was later determined that the home belonged to Neuman and his soon-to-be ex-wife, who had recently vacated the premises.

Investigation into the fire indicated that Neuman allegedly placed about six containers of gas throughout the house, equaling 40 gallons, and two propane tanks in a rental car in the attached garage.

It is further alleged that Neuman spilled gas in the garage, lit a flare, and threw it in the garage before fleeing the scene in another vehicle.

Prosecutors said that on Aug. 2, Neuman allegedly texted his wife threatening messages.

One message read, "That morning, I'll remove gas lines from the oven and dryer, after flooding the house with 15 gallons of gasoline. I'll also remove any flow restriction devices on said as lines. I'll turn the fireplace gas valve on full-tilt and then exit the house. It takes an oxygen-to-natural gas ratio of 5 - 15% to cause an explosion. When I finally ignite the trail of gasoline that leads to the back yard, I'm pretty sure I'll have…"

It is further alleged that Neuman set fire to the house knowing that his neighbors, including children, were at home at the time.

He was taken into custody hours later, around 10:35 a.m., following a pursuit that began in the Bloomington/Morton area. Troopers with the Illinois State Police took Neuman into custody in Mahomet.

Neuman's is due back in court on Sept. 22.