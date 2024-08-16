Suburban Chicago man sentenced to 7 years in prison for shooting at ex-girlfriends' car

WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) — A former Carol Stream man accused of firing a handgun at a car driven by his ex-girlfriend and another person was sentenced to seven years in prison, the DuPage County State's Attorney Office announced Friday.

Dejonte Parks, 27, appeared at his sentencing hearing Friday morning, where he was handed the sentence in front of Judge Daniel Guerin.

Parks appeared in bond court on May 6, 2022, where his bond was set at $250,000 with 10% to apply. He has remained in custody at the DuPage County Jail since that hearing. On May 14, 2024, he entered a guilty plea to one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The office said on May 4, 2022, just after 9 p.m., Wheaton Police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of the 700 block of North Wheaton Avenue.

Investigation into the matter indicated that the victims' vehicle was heading southbound on Schmale Road when Parks pulled up next to them and displayed a gun.

As the victims continued driving, Parks followed them to Wheaton Avenue, where he fired multiple rounds toward the vehicle, hitting it once in the driver's side wheel well before fleeing the area.

He was taken into custody from his home the next day without incident.

Parks will be required to serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole. He will receive credit for time served in the DuPage County Jail from May 5, 2022, through August 14, 2024.