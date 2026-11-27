A Chicago area family is fighting after a father of five was detained by immigration enforcement officials at O'Hare Airport.

Carl Jarrett's family said he was born in Jamaica and moved to Chicago in the mid-90s and had recently renewed a valid green card.

His family's world became uncertain after he was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials at the airport while returning from a recent trip abroad.

"It was actually our 19th wedding anniversary. So Carl, his mom, and I, we took a vacation to Jamaica," said wife Nicole Jarrett.

Nicole said after they landed at O'Hare last month, Carl presented his green card and Jamaican passport at a checkpoint — that's when he was asked to speak with a customs officer.

"When they called Carl to the back, they brought up a misdemeanor case that he had in 2001. So carl came back out from the interview, and he was like, 'Well, they're trying to deport me.'"

Cook County records show Carl pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for unlawful use of weapons in 2001 but his family says they had previously traveled abroad without issue and renewed his green card in 2023.

The family says Carl has since been taken to Florida, where he remains in detention. They are now trying to raise support for legal fees.

A recent high-profile ICE detention at a Seattle airport last week has renewed warnings for immigrant populations during the holiday travel season.

The Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights — or ICIRR — said this week they have received phone calls of ongoing immigration enforcement at O'Hare, saying "those most at risk of arrest while traveling are people who are undocumented, with deportation orders or revoked status, as well as those with pending applications or cases… those with arrest records… DACA recipients and some green card holders."

The group advises people in these categories to check with attorneys before traveling.

For Nicole, this year was the first Thanksgiving apart from her husband in 22 years.

"We've been together for 23 years, and this is our first year apart, so it's a rough time."

For Carl's family, they're hoping they can be reunited with him, as they say their future is in limbo.

"We have five children. It's hard. It's rough, and they're struggling," Nicole said.

She says a trial has been set by a judge for Tuesday, Dec. 15. She says it's expected that will determine whether or not Carl is deported.

CBS News Chicago reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for more information regarding Carl's detention, but has yet to hear back.