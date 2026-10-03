Charges pending for man, juvenile after carjacking, crash in Auburn Gresham

Chicago police say charges are pending following a carjacking that led to a crash on the city's Far South Side Friday night.

Police said around 7:40 p.m., officers were monitoring radio frequency and were alerted to a gray SUV that was taken during a carjacking.

A police helicopter reported that the SUV lost control and crashed near the 8100 block of South Loomis. Police said the SUV hit multiple vehicles.

A man and a juvenile boy were taken into custody.

The man suffered trauma from the accident and was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

The juvenile was taken to Comer Children's Hospital for minor injuries and was in good condition.

A firearm was recovered on scene.

Charges are pending and Area detectives are investigating.