Watch CBS News
Local News

Charges pending for man, juvenile after carjacking, crash in Auburn Gresham

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Chicago police say charges are pending following a carjacking that led to a crash on the city's Far South Side Friday night.

Police said around 7:40 p.m., officers were monitoring radio frequency and were alerted to a gray SUV that was taken during a carjacking.

A police helicopter reported that the SUV lost control and crashed near the 8100 block of South Loomis. Police said the SUV hit multiple vehicles.

A man and a juvenile boy were taken into custody.

The man suffered trauma from the accident and was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

The juvenile was taken to Comer Children's Hospital for minor injuries and was in good condition.

A firearm was recovered on scene.  

Charges are pending and Area detectives are investigating.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue