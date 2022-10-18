Watch CBS News
Carjacked Corvette crashes, catches fire on ramp from I-57 to Bishop Ford Freeway

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suspect is in custody after crashing a carjacked Corvette on the ramp from I-57 to the Bishop Ford Freeway.

Illinois State Police said Country Club Hills police were chasing a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette following a carjacking Tuesday morning, when the Corvette got onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 57.

The Corvette then crashed on the ramp from I-57 to the eastbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway around 9:15 a.m. The Corvette caught fire after the crash, and was completely destroyed.

The driver, who suffered minor injuries, was taken into custody. Illinois State Police said they do not believe any other suspects are on the loose.

October 18, 2022

