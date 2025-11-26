Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich helps distribute turkeys and winter coats to families in need

Cardinal Blase Cupich spent the day on Wednesday handing out hundreds of turkeys and winter coats to families in need as part of St. Moses the Black Parish's Thanksgiving outreach.

The event was one of the largest Thanksgiving giveaways on the South Side. More than 100 volunteers handed out about 1,000 turkeys and winter coats

They also gave out other traditional holiday meal staples.

St. Moses the Black Parish serves the Greater Grand Crossing, Chatham, and Park Manor neighborhoods.