Cardinal Blase Cupich celebrates 50th anniversary of Catholic ministry

Cardinal Blase Cupich is marking 50 years in the Catholic Church, including more than a decade as the leader of the Chicago Archdiocese.

According to church law, Cupich had to submit his resignation when he turned 75, and he did that last year, but he's not going anywhere just yet. He'll remain in place, until Pope Leo XIV decides to replace him.

Cupich said one thing from his 50 years in the Catholic Church he'll never forget is seeing his friend, Robert Prevost, be elected pontiff and becoming Pope Leo XIV in June.

"I think it was standing on the balcony when the pope was announced, and when he came out … because some of the cardinals shoved me up to the front, because they, you know, being from Chicago and the pope was in the next balcony over. And to look over that crowd, and it was thrilling, the gathering of all the people that were there; and then to hear him speak," Cupich said. "My friend, Robert Prevost, speaking to the crowd in perfect Italian and then Spanish, I think that that is something I'll never forget, looking out over that basilica."

Given Cupich's personal relationship with the pope, does he think there's a chance he might not be in a hurry to replace him as cardinal in Chicago?

"I don't want to trade on that, but I think that he seems agree with me on a number of things. We've been friends for a good decade and then worked together in the last six years. So, he knows my mind and I know his. So, I think we're suited for each other in a very good way," he said.

Is Cupich ready to step aside?

"Yeah. You know, I would step aside when I do, when I'm asked to do that, but I'm not going to resign from the priesthood. I'm going to continue to do work," he said. "I started off teaching high school kids, and I liked that, and so if the new archbishop comes in, and there is an opening in a high school that he'd like me to be chaplain of or do some teaching at the college level, which I've done before, I'd be happy to do that."

Cupich recently traveled to Nagasaki, Japan, to mark the anniversary of the dropping of the atomic bomb in 1945. The cardinal made some poignant comments about the church's teachings on war and the "just war" theory, saying that historians tell us when President Harry Truman decided to use the atomic bomb, he did not find it a tough decision.

What was the point that message?

"I think that it was clear that, first of all, people – even those who invented this weapon – didn't know the catastrophic effects that it would have, because it had not been tested on people before," he said. "We have to make sure that we never have another nuclear explosion on this planet again; that we don't kid ourselves that we have security simply because we have atomic weapons."

How did Cupich think his message in Nagasaki translated, and what did he want people to take away from that given the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza?

"War is always a failure for humanity. So we have to look for a way in which we preempt all of that by making sure that we sit down and listen to each other and talk to each other before we begin to rearm. And that, I fear, right now is happening. We're rearming across the world," he said.

Does Cupich worry that there could be another nuclear weapon used?

"I think so, when you have nine countries that have them. We had this recent flareup between Pakistan and India. Both of them are nuclear nations, and I think anything's possible," he said.