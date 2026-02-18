Cardinal Blaise Cupich honors families impacted by federal agent operations during Ash Wednesday service

Cardinal Blaise Cupich honored families directly impacted by federal immigration enforcement during "Operation Midway Blitz" this Ash Wednesday.

In addition, following a federal judge's ruling, religious leaders were also allowed inside the ICE detention facility in Broadview.

Cupich led an outdoor mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Melrose Park. While everyone was welcome to receive ashes, among the first were those whose loved ones had been detained or deported by federal immigration agents.

"This mark is more permanent than any government identity or record," Cupich said. "God does not need papers to know where you are."

The Mercado family attends Ash Wednesday service annually, but said the message of this year's mass holds even more meaning.

"My parents are immigrants, you know, they came here more than 20 years ago, so I think it's important to let the community know that they are safe here," said Melrose Park resident Jasmine Mercado. "I just tell him, dad it's ok, you're going to be ok."

Melrose Park was just one of the communities targeted by the Department of Homeland Security last year.

"This says to us that we can all live and work together and we can be one family, and together we do make up the United States of America," said Sister Jeremy Marie Midura.

After that mass led by Cardinal Blaise Cupich, hundreds spilled into the streets for a brief march and procession through the streets of Melrose Park.

Earlier in the day, a federal judge's ruling opened the door for a small group of clergy to give ashes to detainees being held inside the ICE facility in Broadview.

"The staff was very cooperative with us and did not deny any of our requests, and we are very grateful for that," said Father Paul Keller.

"You saw the crying eyes, confusion, uncertainty, but also you could see they are responsive, so they felt the hope at the moment that they could see the church was there with them," said Father Leandro Fossá.