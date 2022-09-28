Car thieves target Chicago auto repair shops

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warning from Chicago police after car thieves target several auto repair shops.

In just over 24 hours, police said the crew of four men hit four repair shops across the city. All of the thefts happened starting last Thursday at 12:30 p.m. and ending on Friday at 5 p.m.

In each case, police said the men entered the shop, identified a vehicle with keys, then took it and fled the scene. If you have any information, you're asked to call Chicago police.