Watch CBS News
Local News

Car thieves target Chicago auto repair shops

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Rash of break-ins at car repair garages
Rash of break-ins at car repair garages 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warning from Chicago police after car thieves target several auto repair shops.

In just over 24 hours, police said the crew of four men hit four repair shops across the city. All of the thefts happened starting last Thursday at 12:30 p.m. and ending on Friday at 5 p.m.

In each case, police said the men entered the shop, identified a vehicle with keys, then took it and fled the scene. If you have any information, you're asked to call Chicago police.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 28, 2022 / 5:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.