Thieves steal multiple cars from streets, garages in Chicago's South Loop, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are warning about a string of car thefts in the South Loop neighborhood.

All of the thefts happened during the month of June, with the latest happening on Saturday.

Police say thieves have been targeting unattended vehicles on the street and in parking garages.

In most of the incidents, the thieves entered locked cars by breaking through the driver's or passenger's side windows with an unknown object before entering and taking possession of the vehicle.

Incident times and locations:

600 block of S. Financial Pl on June 1, between 10-11 p.m.

0-100 block of E. 8th St from June 3-12, between 12 a.m. and 5 p.m.

800 block of S. Financial Pl on June 7, between 7 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

800 block of S. Financial Pl on June 8, at 3:30 a.m.

600 block of S. Financial Pl on June 8, at 5 a.m.

0-100 block of E. 8th St from June 8-9, between 7:30 p.m. and 11 a.m.

600 block of S. State St June 9, at 3:00 p.m.

0-100 block of E. 9th St on June 10, at 6:00 a.m.

1100 block of S. Clark St on June 12, at 9 a.m.

600 block of S. La Salle St on June 14, between 6:30-11 p.m.

500 block of S. Michigan Ave on June 15, at 9 p.m.

700 block of S. Wabash Ave on June 19, at 7:20 p.m.

800 block of S. State St from June 19-20 between 10-10:30 a.m.

1100 block of S. Wabash Ave on June 20, at 11:48 p.m.

600 block of S. Clark St on June 21, at 6:54 p.m.

700 block of S. Plymouth Ct on June 21, at 10 p.m.

200 block of W. Polk St from June 22 to June 24 between 5-8:15 a.m.

500 block of S. Financial Pl on June 22, at 7:01 p.m.

500 block of S. Wells St from June 26-27, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

100 block of W. 9th St on June 29, at 3:15 p.m.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect or suspects involved in the thefts.

They're advising people to park in well-lit areas away from larger vehicles, not leave their vehicles unlocked, and, if possible, install a security or anti-theft system and advertise it on their vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives Area 3 Detective Division at 312-744-8263.