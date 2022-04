Driver loses control, crashes into porch in North Kenwood

CHICAGO (BS) -- A driver lost control and crashed into a building Monday in North Kenwood.

At 5:06 p.m., a minivan hit the back wooden porch at the building at 4624 S. Lake Park Ave.

The porch sustained structural damage.

A 71-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, with cuts to his hands.