Car ripped into three pieces in crash in Aurora, Illinois

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington,
Natalie McMillan

/ CBS Chicago

Police in Aurora, Illinois, west of Chicago were investigating a crash that split a car into three different pieces early Thursday morning.

The crash took place on Spruce Lane near Highland Avenue on Aurora's west side, just down the road from West Aurora High School.

Information about injuries or fatalities was not immediately available.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Aurora police to find out what was believed to have led up to the crash.

Aurora police said they would be issuing a news release late Thursday morning.

