Man loses control of car, crashes into tree in Des Plaines, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
A 41-year-old man was seriously hurt after his car crashed into a tree Friday afternoon in Des Plaines, Illinois.

Des Plaines police said officers responded to the crash around 12:40 p.m. in the 900 block of Elmhurst Road.

Preliminary reports indicated that a beige Volvo was heading southbound on Elmhurst Road when the driver, a Mt. Prospect man, lost control, crossed over the northbound lanes, and hit a tree in the parkway at 960 S. Elmhurst Rd.

He was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

It is unclear what led the driver to lose control of the car.

The crash closed Northbound Elmhurst Rd. between Algonquin Road and Thacker/Dempster Street for about two hours.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Des Plaines police said they will provide additional updates as they become available. 

