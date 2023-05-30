Watch CBS News
Search on for car in water in South Branch of Chicago River

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police and fire crews were searching the South Branch of the Chicago River near Chinatown Monday night, after a report that a car went into the water.

The search was under way in the South Branch near Canal and Lumber streets as of the 10 p.m. hour.

Information on the car or whether anyone was found in it was not immediately available.

First published on May 29, 2023 / 10:23 PM

