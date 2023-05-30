Search on for car in water in South Branch of Chicago River
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police and fire crews were searching the South Branch of the Chicago River near Chinatown Monday night, after a report that a car went into the water.
The search was under way in the South Branch near Canal and Lumber streets as of the 10 p.m. hour.
Information on the car or whether anyone was found in it was not immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.