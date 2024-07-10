Man dies after car drives into suburban Chicago retention pond

A man died after his car went into a retention pond in north suburban Wauconda Wednesday morning.

At around 10:24 a.m., Wauconda police and fire responded to the corner of Main Street and Garland Road for a report of a car upside down in the retention pond.

They found a 2010 Ford Edge underwater with one person trapped inside. Witnesses said the victim's car was traveling northbound on Main Street, struck the curb at Garland Road, and landed upside down in the water.

Fire personnel worked to extricate the 38-year-old man within about 10 minutes from the driver's side of the car. The man died at the scene.

As a precaution, first responders searched the entire pond and found no other victims.

The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team will investigate the incident with the Wauconda Police Department.

The identity of the victim was not released as of midday Wednesday.