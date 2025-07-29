Watch CBS News
Car found in Cary, Illinois pond with no one inside or around

Adam Harrington
Police in Cary, Illinois northwest of Chicago were investigating Tuesday after a car was found fully submerged in a pond the night before.

Fire crews rushed to Detroit Street near Crystal Woods around 7:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a vehicle in the pond. Divers found and searched the front and rear seats and the trunk of the car, but did not find anyone in it.

Cary Fire Protection District
cary-car-in-water-3.jpg
cary-car-in-water-1.jpg
Sonar scans and drones were also deployed to determine whether anyone was in the water, and they turned up no one.

No driver or any other possible occupants were anywhere in sight either.

Crews pulled the car from the water around 11 p.m.

cary-car-in-water-8.jpg
cary-car-in-water-7.jpg
cary-car-in-water-9.jpg
As of Tuesday afternoon, despite a check of the registered address of the car, no one who had anything to do with the car had been found, according to the Cary Fire Protection District.

Anyone with information should call Cary police.

