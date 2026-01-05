Car fire prompts emergency response at high-rise in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood

A car fire in the garage of a high-rise building in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood prompted a massive emergency response Monday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department said the car caught fire in the garage of the luxury residential high-rise at 2555 N. Clark St.

Dispatch reports indicated that a still-and-box alarm and an EMS Plan 1 for five ambulances, but this appeared to be precautionary.

The Fire Department said the car fire was put out quickly and there were no injuries.

The building at 2555 N. Clark St. was completed in the late 1980s, according to online records. It features luxury studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments.