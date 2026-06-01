Car crashes into home in unincorporated Cary, Illinois, with 3 people inside

A car crashed into a home in unincorporated Cary, Illinois, while three people were inside Monday evening, fire officials said.

A spokesperson for the Cary Fire Protection District said they were called to a home in the 2500 block of Oakdale Terrace just after 5:30 p.m. after reports came in that a vehicle had crashed into a house.

When paramedics and firefighters arrived, they found a black Jeep had slammed into a house, causing damage.

Three people were in the home at the time, fire officials said, but they were all able to get out safely and no injuries were reported. There were two people in the Jeep who got checked out by paramedics for minor injuries, but they declined further medical attention and did not want to go to a hospital.

Because of the damage to the home, McHenry County officials deemed it unsafe to occupy until repairs were made.

The American Red Cross is helping the four residents of the home with temporary housing and other needs while repairs are made.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office. It was not clear if any charges or citations would be issued.