Car crashes into Game Stop store in Chicago's West Town neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are investigating after a car crashed into a gaming store Saturday morning in the West Town neighborhood.

It happened around 5:43 a.m. in the 2500 block of West North Avenue.

Police said a car was used to enter a Game Stop store, leaving broken glass and toppled merchandise.

It is not clear how many people were involved or if anything was taken from inside.

As of Saturday, no arrests were made.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.