Watch CBS News
Local News

Car crashes into Game Stop store in Chicago's West Town neighborhood

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Car crashes into West Town Game Stop store
Car crashes into West Town Game Stop store 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are investigating after a car crashed into a gaming store Saturday morning in the West Town neighborhood.

It happened around 5:43 a.m. in the 2500 block of West North Avenue.

Police said a car was used to enter a Game Stop store, leaving broken glass and toppled merchandise.

It is not clear how many people were involved or if anything was taken from inside.

As of Saturday, no arrests were made.  

Area 5 detectives are investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.