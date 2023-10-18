Car crashes into Chicago church

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A car crashed into a church in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Just before 11 p.m., police said the driver tried to overtake another vehicle and side-swiped the car before crashing into the church, near 75th Street and South Chicago Avenue.

Police said three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"I saw the car just go into the building," a witness told CBS News Chicago. "You could see the inside of the church, that's how bad it is."

Police issued several citations.