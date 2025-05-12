Watch CBS News
Car crashes into building overnight on Southwest Side

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

Chicago police are investigating after a car crashed into a building early Monday morning on the city's Southwest Side.

The car hit the American Legion building around 2:41 a.m. in the 6900 block of West Archer Avenue.

Chicago police said a 22-year-old woman was driving a Ford Focus westbound on Archer when two riders on electric scooters drove in front of it.

The driver swerved to avoid the scooters, causing her to hit the building.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene. No other injuries were reported.

No citations were issued.

