Car crashes into building overnight on Southwest Side

Chicago police are investigating after a car crashed into a building early Monday morning on the city's Southwest Side.

The car hit the American Legion building around 2:41 a.m. in the 6900 block of West Archer Avenue.

Chicago police said a 22-year-old woman was driving a Ford Focus westbound on Archer when two riders on electric scooters drove in front of it.

The driver swerved to avoid the scooters, causing her to hit the building.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene. No other injuries were reported.

No citations were issued.