Car crashes into Ainslie Arts Plaza in Lincoln Square

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A car crashed into the Ainslie Arts Plaza in Lincoln Square Monday night. 

According to police, a woman was driving in the 4800 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 11:35 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle and jumped the curb. 

The car struck two planter boxes and the seating area. 

The driver was taken to Swedish Hospital in fair condition. 

First published on August 2, 2022 / 4:50 AM

