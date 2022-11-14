'The impact was scary': Car crashes into 2 Berwyn businesses

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A very close call for two Berwyn shop owners.

A driver experiencing some kind of medical emergency plowed into their businesses. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports from the scene at Roosevelt and Home Avenue were the driver may have had a seizure.

The owner of a now boarded up cafe and deli said he was told that the man had a seizure and had no memory of the crash or what led up to it. He and one other man are getting checked out at a local hospital.

"The crazy part (was) he walked out of the car like nothing happened."

Jason Farmer works at the gaming café next door and called 911 when he heard the crash of broken glass. It was around 11:00 a.m.

The owner of Rachel's Cafe & Deli said he was standing here in the window making sandwiches when the car smashed into his store and the barbershop shop, Dream Cuts 97, next door.

The deli owner said he doesn't have a scratch on him, which is pretty amazing once you get a look at the damage from the outside.

Priest Young, who owns the barbershop, said his father was sweeping up when the crash happened. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, along with the driver of the car.

"He's definitely rattled. The impact was scary. He hurt his leg and his back, his neck of course. It could have been worse. It could have been worse. Luckily, everything is fine.

Both of the shops are closed and there's no update on the driver's condition at this time.