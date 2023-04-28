2 adults, 1 child hurt when car crashes into Chatham daycare

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were injured, including a child, when a car crashed into a daycare center Friday morning in the Chatham neighborhood.

The crash happened at Raekwon's Scholastic Daycare Academy in the 200 block of West 79th Street.

Chicago Fire Department officials said one adult was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, one adult was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, and one child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital. All three were in fair to serious condition.

The daycare's owner, Raekwon Neighbors, told CBS 2 that it appeared a parent accidentally pressed the accelerator of their car and drove into the daycare. Neighbors said children and staff were inside at the time, but none of them were hurt.

This is a developing story.