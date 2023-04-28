Watch CBS News
Local News

2 adults, 1 child hurt when car crashes into Chatham daycare

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were injured, including a child, when a car crashed into a daycare center Friday morning in the Chatham neighborhood.

The crash happened at Raekwon's Scholastic Daycare Academy in the 200 block of West 79th Street.

Chicago Fire Department officials said one adult was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, one adult was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, and one child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital. All three were in fair to serious condition.

The daycare's owner, Raekwon Neighbors, told CBS 2 that it appeared a parent accidentally pressed the accelerator of their car and drove into the daycare. Neighbors said children and staff were inside at the time, but none of them were hurt.

This is a developing story.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 28, 2023 / 9:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.