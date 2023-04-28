Watch CBS News

Scary moment as car crashes into Chicago daycare

Three people were injured, including a child, when a minivan crashed into a daycare center Friday morning in the Chatham neighborhood. The crash happened at Raekwon's Scholastic Academy Daycare in the 200 block of West 79th Street.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.