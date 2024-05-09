Capone from Second City Canine is in the CBS 2 Pet Rescue Spotlight

CHICAGO (CBS) — Pet rescue organizations throughout Chicago are highlighted on CBS 2 every Thursday.

Lori Bartoli from Second City Canine is in this week's Pet Rescue Spotlight, and she's brought in three-year-old Capone, who is looking for his special forever home.

"Capone has been with Second City Canine Rescue for about a year and four months. He is the perfect mix of playful and cuddly. He is very treat-motivated," Bartoli said. "He is very well trained when it comes to sitting or staying. He listens so well. He's going to do so great in his forever home, and he's a really good boy."

What's the ideal home for Capone?

"He would like to be an only dog. He wants all the attention for himself. Probably somebody who's home a little bit. But he really needs a fenced-in yard where he can get out a little energy, and his favorite thing is his ball. He loves to play. He loves to run but not too much energy," Bartoli said. "He's just the perfect mix.

Despite being at Second City Canine for over a year, Capone is ready for his forever home.

"He's doing really well with his foster home, and she works very hard with him. We all take turns taking care of him," Bartoli said.

Bartoli said they are a foster-based rescue, with many foster dogs looking for their special owner.

The Second City Canine Rescue website has information on how to foster, volunteer, and donate to help their special dogs.

The organization is hosting an adoption event at PetSmart in Schaumburg this weekend. It takes place Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Here's a look at the adoptable dogs at the event.