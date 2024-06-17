Candidates line up to be on the CPS elected school board ballot

New era for CPS is a step closer to reality: An elected school board

CHICAGO (CBS) — A new era for Chicago Public Schools is one step closer to reality as candidates lined up in front of the chicago voting super site to file their nomination papers to be part of an elected school board.

Those who got in line before 9 a.m. had a better chance of getting their name on the ballot. This fall, voters will elect 10 representatives for 10 districts.

"Public schools are the crux of making our city thrive," said CPS board candidate Kimberly Brown.

"The people have not had the option to support who they want and what they want in their schools," said Che "Rhymefest" Smith, CPS board candidate.

The unpaid work is estimated to take up to 30 hours a week. The mayor will also appoint 10 more board members and a citywide president.

Then, in 2026, voters will elect all 21 members, eventually, for four-year terms.